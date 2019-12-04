Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ships (PNS) MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Port Takoradi, Ghana, as part of the Overseas Deployment to Africa.

Mission Commander & Commanding Officers of the visiting ships called on prominent Ghanaian authorities including Ghana Navy Chief and Flag Officer Fleet, says a press release issued by the Pak Navy here on Tuesday.

It said during the visit, a free medical camp was also established by team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics. The visit was also utilized to highlight the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Upon arrival at Port Takoradi, the visiting Pakistan Navy Ships were extended a warm welcome by Ghana Navy.

During the visit, the Mission Commander along with commanding officers of Pakistan Navy ships called on Ghana Navy Chief who is also a graduate of Pakistan Naval Academy, Flag Officer Fleet, Chief of Takoradi Region and Regional Administrator, Takoradi.

PNS Moawin, Aslat visit Port Takoradi

During the meetings with Ghanaian authorities, the Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the people of Ghana in general and Ghana Navy in particular. Both the sides displayed commitment and desire on further expanding and enhancing brotherly relations between the two countries. The Mission Commnader also highlighted Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s role in ensuring maritime security and safety of global commons which were duly acknowledged by the hosts.

As a gesture of goodwill, a free medical camp was also established off the port premises by a team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics. The camp provided medical treatment and medicines to over 2600 local patients. Some patients were also treated onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, which is fitted with state of art medical facilities. Establishment of Medical Camp by Pakistan Navy was widely appreciated and generated tremendous goodwill amongst local populace

A reception was hosted onboard PNS MOAWIN. Senior Officers of Ghana Navy along with a large number of diplomatic corps and prominent local community attended the event.

On the occasion, the Mission Commander also updated the dignitaries about the deteriorating situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. A documentary depicting the atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian Armed Forces and plight of the Kashmiris was screened during the event which was well received by the attendees.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy ships to Africa is aimed at further strengthening friendly ties with African countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance and developing interoperability with the host navies, said the press release.