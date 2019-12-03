Share:

“For us democracy is a question of human dignity.

And human dignity is political freedom.”

–Olof Palme – 1927-1986

In modern times, the sanctity of human life is preserved in political freedom. Gone are the days when the masses were part of empires, subservient to despotic and autocratic rulers. In those times, people were subjects and the law of the state put the rebels to punishments so barbarous that fear presided in every heart. With the introduction of democracy, men gained the courage to scrutinise state policies. A newfound concept of dignity emerged with the shaping of state institutions in a manner in which they respected the will of the people.

Human dignity lies in expressing one’s will in matters of the state one resides in. In a democracy, electoral choice and universal suffrage extend political freedom to an individual so that he/she can maintain their political view. Today, the concept of democracy is central to human existence. Governments who recognise its importance, take every measure they can to nourish democratic frameworks. People are no longer aloof of their rights over state governance. The recent upheavals in the Middle East tell us that the project of Arab spring is taken once again from where it was left unfinished. Hopefully, this time the people of the region will secure true democracies for their countries.