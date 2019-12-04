Share:

BUREWALA-An Imam masjid allegedly slaughtered his wife to death over a domestic issue here at Chak 85/WB on Tuesday.

According to police, Qari Muhammad Shafiq killed his 22-year-old wife Nazia Bibi with a sharp weapon. The deceased woman was married to him about two years ago and was mother of a child. The police have arrested her husband who confessed to his crime. The police recovered the weapon used in the murder from the woods stored in the house.

Vehari DPO Akhtar Farooq arrived at the scene soon after the murder and the police shifted the dead body for post-mortem to THQ Hospital Burewala.

According to family sources, the accused had demanded the hand of Nazia Bibi’s younger sister in marriage for his brother which she had turned down because of her husband’s rude behaviour with her as he used to torture her. The accused Shafiq last night went to her parents’ house to bring her back. The Thingi Police have registered a case and started investigation.