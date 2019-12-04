Share:

ATC hands death to four murderers of 20 persons

SARGODHA - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Ateequr Rehmean on Tuesday handed down death sentence on 20 counts each to all the four accused and ordered confiscation of their property in the murder case of 20 persons at a shrine in Village 95-NB here.

According to police, Pir Abdul Waheed, custodian of shrine of Sufi Muhammad Ali Gujjar in Village 95-NB and his three disciples - Kashif, Asif and Zafar had brutally murdered his 20 followers including four women on the premises of the shrine on 1st April 2017, in the remit of Saddr Police over the issue of custodianship of the shrine. The police arrested the accused and registered case against them under Anti-Terrorism Act, murder and other sections of PPC. The case was tried in the Anti-Terrorism Court and the court pronounced its verdict upon completion of the trial. The ATC sentenced to death on 20 counts all the four murderers including - Abdul Waheed, Kashif, Asif and Zafar and also ordered confiscation of their whole property.

The Anti-Terrorism Court pronounced the verdict on the case after 32 months. During the trial, more than 70 hearing were held. The main convict Pir Abdul Waheed was a former government officer while a young son of a Deputy Superintendent of Police was also among the 20 slain persons.

UoS retains place in top 500 Asian universities

SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha (UoS) has retained its previous position in the prestigious QS Asia University Rankings 2020, making its name yet again in the list of Top 500 Asian universities.

According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings: Asia 2020, Sargodha University, “recorded the same rank achieved in 2019” i.e. in the 401-450 category of Asian universities.

Last week, the Times Higher Education (THE) also announced its subject-wise World University Rankings 2020, in which the University ranked 601+ for Life Sciences and 801+ Physical Sciences.

In the QS Rankings 2020, the UoS was ranked 171+ for the International Research Network; 251+ for Academic and Employer Reputation; and 301+ for Faculty Student Ratio, PhD faculty, research publications and student exchange.

“During the last few years, the University of [Sargodha] has gone through a number of institutional reforms aimed at quality assurance in teaching and research,” states the QS Rankings report.

“This is a great result for the University, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of its faculty and staff,” said UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.

Since 2017, the UoS has made incremental progress in quality teaching, productive research, knowledge sharing and global outlook, whose outcome is reflected in its steady annual performance in the two premier ranking agencies of the world.

Khawaja Fareed’s Urs commences

RAJANPUR (INP): The three-day annual Urs of renowned Saint and Sufi Poet Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed (RA) started here in Kot Mithan on Tuesday.

Mahafils of Waaz, Naat, Qiraat, Conferences and Samaa will be held during the celebration.

A large number of devotees from across the country are participating in the urs celebrations.

Strict security arrangements have been made for the Urs through deployment of police and installation of security cameras.