ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar on Tuesday strengthened by Rs 0.10 as value of the rupee fell to Rs 155.18 in the interbank against the last closing at Rs155.28, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs155.1 and Rs155.6 respectively. In interbank, the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.94 and was traded at Rs171.94 against the last closing of Rs171. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen increased by Rs 0.01 to close at Rs1.42 whereas increase of Rs0.99 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs201.34 as compared to last closing of Rs200.35.