Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution, asking the provincial government to establish women police station at district level and set up a special desk at each police station for women to register complaint regarding women-related issues.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza and supported by all parties from both sides of the aisle.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehla said that Women Development department recently held events to support the United Nations’ 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’ which is commemorated globally from November 25 to December 10. She added that the participants of the events who were experts in different fields gave some suggestion which she brought to the Assembly, adding that establishment of women police station at district level was one of them.

Heer Sho of the Pakistan People’s Party said that establishment of women police station at each district was the dream of Benazir Bhutto, adding that the provincial government would make legislation in this regards.

Later, the house was adjourned till Wednesday.

Separately, Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said that multi-dimensional investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of death of Gul Saman, a girl who was allegedly ‘Sangsar’ (murdered). He added that in the initial investigation, it was not revealed that Gul Saman was ‘Sangsar’, however the investigation was underway. Speaking on the abduction of a girl from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority area, Ghani said that the police have got some clues and trying to recover the kidnapped girl at the earliest.

He was of the view that the incident was of very sensitive and the provincial government may seek the centre’s help, if necessary.