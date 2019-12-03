Share:

LAHORE-SOC Films has released the ninth animated short film from the series “AAGAHI” focusing on the topic of sexual harassment.

AAGAHI is a public service campaign, which aims to educate women about their legal rights in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, the National Commission on the Status of Women found that almost 50 per cent of women interviewed from the public sector had faced sexual harassment at one time or another.

This ninth animated short film describes what behaviours constitute sexual harassment, the multiple environments it often takes place in, and the laws that exist in order to protect victims and prosecute wrongdoers for this offending behaviour.

The short film goes on to inform the viewer on how to make an official complaint, and proceed if involved in an incident. The video includes contact information for various helplines and counseling services and legal support services available to victims of sexual harassment in Pakistan.

AAGAHI is a series of 14 short animated films conceptualized, produced and directed by SOC Films, helmed by Two-Time Academy Award Winner SharmeenObaid-Chinoy, which cover topics such as the law, its interpretation and the safety that it provides to the victim. This will also include the legislation, as stated in the Pakistan Penal Code, and the various case laws, which have been passed or revised in recent years.

One of Pakistan’s leading actresses, Aamina Sheikh has lent her voice for the series, which is also being shared free of cost with all news and media channels for dissemination across the country.