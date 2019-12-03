Share:

LOS ANGELES - Taylor Swift is the latest artist confirmed to headline American Express presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020.The ‘Delicate’ hitmaker will return to the London landmark on July 11 to top the bill, following her epic show at the summer music extravaganza in support of her ‘1989’ LP in 2015.

The US pop superstar is the third headliner confirmed, following the announcements that Pearl Jam will mark their 30th anniversary by heading up the main stage on July 10, with special guests Pixies and White Reaper, and British girl group Little Mix will make their headlining debut on July 4.

The ‘Woman Like Me’ hitmakers - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - last performed at Hyde Park in 2014, when they supported Sir Tom Jones, but this time they will be closing the event for the first time.

The girls - who recently wrapped up their ‘LM5 Tour’, which spanned 40 shows - said: ‘’We’re so excited to perform at BST Hyde Park. ‘’It’s such a massive gig with a huge crowd, so it’s definitely going to be one of our 2020 highlights. ‘’We’ve been to see acts at BST before and it’s always such a party atmosphere.

‘’We’ll be bringing that to our set next year for sure!’’The Hyde Park gig will be part of their summer 2020 tour dates, which they teased in a video announcement on Twitter.

Dua Lipa’s fresh start

LOS ANGELES - Dua Lipa wiped her Instagram account to ‘’start fresh’’.

The 24-year-old singer will ‘’never forget’’ the memories she documented on her social media page but wanted to usher in a new era for her music by getting rid of all her posts last month.

She explained: ‘’It was more, I’m starting a new album. I want to just start fresh. Those memories are always going to be there. I lived through them and I’ll never forget them. I have those pictures for the rest of my life and I get to keep them. But it’s to kind of take away the preciousness that I feel so much with social media, and that was kind the reason why I did it.’’ And the ‘Don’t Start Now’ hitmaker wanted to ‘’prove’’ to herself that she should just use social media ‘’for fun’’ in whichever ways she chooses.

She told Nova 96.9’s Fitzy&Wippa: ‘’I think, for me, it was just to prove to myself that social media isn’t really real in that aspect that you can do whatever you want, that you can post how you want, and you can choose how you use social media...it was more for fun.’’