Lahore - Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Epic Consultant (Pvt) Ltd Molazmat will collaborate for getting job placements.

Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique and CEO Epic Consulting (Pvt) Ltd for Molazmat Ghulam Mustafa signed the accord. Sara of Urban Unit and COO of Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana also attended the ceremony.

Ali Salman said that Tevta’s vision gives due importance to placements of its trained workforce by ensuring quality training and introduction of demand driven courses.

“The MoU with Molazmat was a step towards realisation of this vision through ensuring placements for its trainees. Tevta is soon going to produce an additional workforce of one lac trained workers per annum through spearheading the Punjab Government Flagship initiative of ‘Hunarmand Nojawan’ expected to be inaugurated soon by the chief minister.

Ali said that production of an additional workforce of one lac trained skilled youngsters will generate an economic activity in which Molazmat will have a significant role in it by getting TEVTA skilled workforce placed in jobs commensurate with their competence and skills. Ali furthers said that this MoU also fits-in the digital transformation initiated in Tevta by building and updating online data of Tevta trainees and getting them placements through digital platform.

According to MoU Molazmat will also play a role in assisting Tevta in capacity building initiatives, research and development ensuring job placements for the TEVTA trained workforce. It will also update Tevta about candidates placed in jobs and their performance at their workplace on fortnightly basis.