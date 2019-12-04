Share:

Two Iranian nationals were among four persons arrested by the Delhi Police on charges of posing as cops and robbing foreign tourists on their arrival at Delhi-based "Indira Gandhi International Airport", said media reports on Wednesday.

The four arrested, including two Indians, were found to be involved in as many as 14 cases wherein foreign tourists were robbed during the past six months.

According to the reports, after targeting foreign tourists on their arrival, the four accused used to pose as crime branch officials, "detain" the tourists and subsequently take them to an isolated spot for "investigation".

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Southwest district Devender Arya was quoted as saying that two country-made pistols, live cartridges, ten mobile phones, two motorcycles, forged identity cards, police uniforms, foreign currency and Indian currency were seized from their possession.

The four were nabbed by the Delhi Police personnel who dressed up like tourists and kept a close watch on the suspects.