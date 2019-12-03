Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has suspended two officials of City Traffic Police on charges of misbehaving with a poor vendor and lifting his 20 jackets that he put on sale at Chandni Chowk, informed a spokesman on Tuesday. On the directives of the CPO, inquiry against the two officials has also been launched into the matter by SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran on instructions of CPO, he said. According to him, a vendor namely Zahir Khan was putting jackets on sale, when a squad of traffic police, led by Inspector Sher Dil, arrived there. They asked him to move on from the Chowk as his presence could halt in smooth flow of traffic. However, the vendor refused to obey the instructions on which the traffic officials grabbed 20 jackets and went to police post. CPO took notice of the incident and suspended the cops.

He said CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the issue after a video went viral on social media. Two cops of CTP were placed under suspension by the city police chief and an inquiry has also been held against them. He said the CPO along with his team also visited Chandni Chowk to meet with Zahir Khan and returned his jackets earlier seized by the traffic police. The CPO expressed his deep concern over the occurrence of incident and apologized to the vendor for ill-treatment by cops.