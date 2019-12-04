Share:

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that it will be unfortunate if the opposition decides to approach the Supreme Court on the appointment of members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chaudhry, in a tweet, asked If the politicians are so "inexperienced" that they cannot agree on a single name for the election commission, adding that how will they develop consensus on big issues of the country.

The minister urged the opposition to “soften” their stance and reach a decision.