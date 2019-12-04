Share:

GUJRAT - The Directorate of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a one-day training workshop at Video Conference Hall here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Tuesday for QEC coordinators from different colleges affiliated with the UoG for the promotion and uplift of standard and quality of education.

Titled ‘Quality Enhancement Cell Roles and Practices’ the workshop was attended by 79 teachers from various colleges affiliated with the University of Gujrat.

The main objective of the workshop was training of the faculty by introducing them to the latest developments and techniques to help devise effective strategies and plans and upgradation of various courses of studies, including the recently launched Associate Degree, with a view to preparing a youth workforce fully equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills required to cope with the challenges of the modern world. Director QEC Dr Muhammad Bashir Gondal addressed the opening session of the workshop. He underlined the key objectives of QEC in the light of Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC).

“Our youth needed to be mentored by an adequately-trained faculty dedicated to hard-work and committed to the cause of higher education. It will definitely go a long way in helping the youth discover and make use of its potential skills so that they can contribute to the cause of national progress and development,” Dr Bashir Gondal said.

He said that the primary objective of the QEC as per directives of the HEC is to help create suitable environment for ensuring quality education at national universities and bring it at par with world standards.

Deputy Director QEC Farhat Kausar and Asst. Director Muhammad Afzal were the resource persons of the workshop.