Share:

ISLAMABAD - Commander of US Naval Forces Central Command Vice Admiral James Malloy called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, in his office at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad. According to a press release issued on Tuesday, during the meeting, matters relating to maritime security environment in the Indian Ocean Region and mutual interests including bilateral naval collaboration were discussed. Pakistan Navy has been a regular contributor to the Combined Maritime Force since 2004 and has also commanded Multinational Combined Task Forces 150 & 151, eleven and eight times respectively, according to the press release.