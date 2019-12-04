Share:

LAHORE - US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez called on acting Punjab Governor Ch Parvez Elahi at Governor’s House here on Tuesday. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and trade. Elahi laid stress on the need for people-to-people contacts between the two countries to promote relations between the United States and Pakistan. He said that overseas Pakistanis settled in the US are playing an important role in development of the US. The US consul general said the law and order situation in Pakistan was much better now. Appreciating performance of Elahi as chief minister of Punjab in the past, she said there was great development in the province during his tenure, particularly in agriculture, health and education sectors.