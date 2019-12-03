Share:

Women are not less than men in this modern world. But what they need are confidence, encouragement and basic facilities. Pakistan’s women can perform like men. Now an amazing talent that women cricketers ate displaying globally. New Pakistan women cricketers whitewashed the visiting Bangladesh women’s team 3-0 in the three match T20 series at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.

The remarkable T20 series win is a great example of the women’s power and talents. They have a great number of talents but what they need is the rights of them. In fact, the both teams Pakistan vs Bangladesh were similar in strength but Pakistan emerged as the better side through sheer team effort and applications.

Once again the victory onslaught was led by the prolific Javeria Khan and Bismah herself who ensured that the hosts posted decent totals on the board for the bowlers to defend. And Anam Amin who has blossomed into a match winner and turned in a in a praiseworthy performance. There was a big disappointment for the Pakistani women team that there was no television coverage of this exciting series.

Despite the growing stature of women’s cricket across the world, it is by no means at par with men’s cricket when it comes to emoluments or media coverage. This mindset needs to change with cricket boards boosting women’s cricket and attracting more sponsors.

IMRAN RASHEED,

Kech.