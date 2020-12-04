Share:

Mardan - Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Sharish Niqar on Thursday said that zero tolerance policy was being observed for overcharging and violation of the SOPs.

Talking to media here, she said on the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abid Wazir crackdown was launched against the violators of SOPS and the overcharges. She said that 2 markets, 30 shops, 3 schools and four restaurants were sealed for violation of SOPs in city area.

The AAC said that the shopkeepers had been directed to strictly follow the corona SOPs and precautionary measures. She said that the shopkeepers had also been asked to ensure the use of sanitizers and masks and implement government orders for social distance and avoid hugging and shaking hands besides repeatedly washing hands with soap.

She said that on the directive of the provincial government the district administration had banned indoor dinners in the restaurants and hotels. She said that only outdoor and takeaway would be allowed. Strict action would be taken against the hotel and restaurant owners if found violating the instruction under the relevant law.