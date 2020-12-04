Share:

Islamabad-Two persons including a religious personality were shot dead by unidentified assailants in different parts of capital, informed sources on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Qari Usman (religious party leader) and Bakhtawar Khan, they said. Mystery shrouds over murder of Qari Usman as Ahl e Sunnat Wahl Jammat Islamabad chapter believed that he was shot dead on sectarian grounds while Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter ruled out the possibility of involvement of sectarianism in the killing in limits of Police Station (PS) Koral. Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan constituted a special investigation team to probe the murder case of Qari Usman. The SIT comprised SSP Investigation Islamabad Naheem Iqbal, SP Rural Zone Farooq Amjad Bhutter, DSP CIA Hakim Khan, SDPO/DSP, SHO PS Koral and Investigation Office of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of case.

According to sources, Qari Usman was residing along with his family in Ali Pur Farash where he was running a small grocery store. They said on the day of incident, he opened his shop at 6:45 am when an unknown assailant appeared from somewhere who shot him dead. After committing crime, the killer managed to escape from the scene while a heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene, they said. Sources mentioned the dead body of Qari Usman was moved to PIMS for autopsy besides collecting evidences from the crime scene. ASWJ Islamabad Chapter Spokesman shared a message with media men that ASWJ Zone Husnain Kareemain Tarlae office bearer and Unit Ameer Muhavia Ali Pur Head Qari Usman was martyred by unknown killer.

When contacted, SP Farooq Amjad Butter denied that man was shot dead on ground of sectarianism. He said the brothers of deceased told police Qari Usman was not a member of any religious party. He said police are investigating the murder case from different angles and would arrest the killer soon. He said murder case has been registered against unknown killer. On the other hand, another citizen namely Bakhtawar Khan was shot dead by unknown killer in area of H-11. A murder case was registered against killer with PS Sabzimandi on complaint of Bakhat Munir, the son of deceased.

In Murree, a man namely Muhammad Babar was axed to death allegedly by Bukhtiar. Police registered murder case and held the killer. Further investigation was on, according to a police spokesman.