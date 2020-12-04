Share:

ISLAMABAD-Three more station house officers have been transferred and posted by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations in capital, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the top cop, he said. According to him, SSP Operations Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has transferred SHO PS Khanna SI Akhter Zaman and posted him as SHO PS Shamas Colony. Similarly, SI Tarab Ul Hussan was changed and appointed as new SHO PS Ramna, he added.

The SSP Operations has also transferred SI Tariq Rauf, the SHO PS Ramna, and assigned him task in Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police. All the newly appointed SHOs have assumed their charges following the orders of SSP Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, he informed.