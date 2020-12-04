Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that 5G Technology would bring revolution in the coming years.

The Federal Minister expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of a mobile company. He said that Pakistan was among few countries of the world where Huawei Idea Hub-5 was being held.

Fawad Chaudhry said that it was very pleasing that Huawei after China had made its hub in Pakistan. “In next 10-15 years, there will be no need to write anything as it could be made through voice recording,” he added.

He said, “We need Urdu software. For a progressive and developed Pakistan, we should rely on technology, science and prudence.” He said Pakistan could be led on the roads of progress through technology. With 5G Technology revolution, he added, surgeries could be made in Lahore while operating from Washington.

The minister said that a new system was being devised for courts and jails in the country as millions of rupees were disburse to transport prisoners in courts. Through modern facilities and technology, jail prisoners and judges would be relieved from transportation exercises, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that YouTube had also provided new source of income to thousands of people in the country.