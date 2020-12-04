Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should use its power impartially rather than misusing it.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial made the observation while hearing appeals against the Peshawar High Court’s decision in a case related to filing of more than one references against a government official. The NAB appealed against 25 accused including the Peshawar Development Authority DG on corruption charges.

The PHC had directed the anti-graft watchdog to file supplementary references and declared its two references null and void.

Justice Bandial said that the NAB should not misuse his authority. He added that in white collar crimes documentary evidence is essential. He noted that granting90-day remand in each case is cruelty.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that in the criminal cases the remand is granted not more than 40 days. The 90 days remand of NAB accused is given for completion of investigation, he added. The judge questioned that whether NAB investigation officers are not trained? He said that the NAB should file the reference after completing the investigation.

Justice Bandial said that the NAB has to perform functions in accordance with its own law. The bench noted that Section 17-D of National Accountability Ordinance says, “Notwithstanding anything in section 234 of the Code, a person accused of more offences than one of the same kind committed during the space of any number of years, from the first to the last of such offences, may be charged with and tried at one trial for any number of such offences.” Justice Mazahar remarked that why the NAB law officers do not discuss these issues in the department.

The NAB Special Prosecutor General (SPG) said that if the accused are not arrested then they do not cooperate in investigation. He said that one political personality present in London for the last three years has not been cooperating regarding investigation in money laundering case.

The court inquired that how could the NAB register more than one cases against the accused. It observed that when the accused was granted bail after two years, the NAB had filed the second reference. The references were filed with a gap of a week, the bench noted.

Justice Mazahar questioned that under which law the NAB can file a supplementary reference. The SPG replied that the supplementary reference is filed under the CrPC clause related to additional challan. He told that the PHC had restrained the NAB to file more than one references against the accused. He argued that there was no restriction in the law on filing a second reference.

The court directing the parties to submit written statements deferred the hearing till January, 2021.