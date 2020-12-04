Share:

SUKKUR - A delegation consisting on eleven directors of various sections of agriculture research and extension department, Balochistan led by its Director General (DG) Dr Jumma Khan Tareen on Thursday called on Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Khairpur at vice chancellor secretariat. Talking to the delegation, the VC said agriculture research and extension played a pivotal role in the agriculture development because our country was agrarian based economy. “In order to meet the food scarcity in the country, it is our collective responsibility to gear up our efforts to mitigate the food shortage,” he added. Dr Ibupoto apprised the visiting guests that we were committed to embark research on tissue culture at our Date Palm Research Institute (DPRI). We were also striving to initiate research on other elite and indigenous verities related with tissue culture on Banana and Onion, he maintained. Dr Ibupoto assured the delegation that we would sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with agriculture research and extension department, Balochistan regarding research, innovation, students exchange, conferences and students engagement in internship programme etc. Dr Jumma Khan Tareen appreciated the untiring efforts of Dr Khalil Ibupoto for the promotion of research and innovation. He exchanged the views with the VC on culture and offered him to sign MoU regarding students exchange, seminars, conferences etc wherein they offered to embark collaborative research on Saffron and Grapes Species and also offered the visit of research scholars and students at Arid Zone Centre established at Umer Kot and Uthal Research Centre at Balochistan.