Share:

ISLAMABAD - Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, has expressed his heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In his condolence message, the Air Chief prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

He said that contributions of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali for Pakistan would always be remembered, according to a press release.