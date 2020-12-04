Share:

KARACHI - Four-year old girl child, Alishba, subjected to gang rape in Kashmore last month and later brought to National Institute of Child Health (NICH) in a very critical condition, discharged and shifted to a local shelter home on Thursday.

Prof Jamal Raza, NICH director, a pediatric endocrinologist by qualification, thanked the team, including surgeons, physicians, nurses and paramedics actively engaged in treatment of the child.

Alishba was said to have been handed over, in consultation with the government, to the women development department and transferred to “Panah” a reputable shelter home in the city.

The child is accompanied by her mother to the facility where all needed support system exists for such victims.

According to Dr Jamal Raza the child will be seen periodically for follow up as required.

Meanwhile, Sindh minister for women development, Shahla Raza has said Alishba would be provided all possible interventions for quality rehabilitation.

Mentioning that Tabbasum Sultan, mother of Alishba is also being accommodated at Panah, she said civil society, media and people in general also have to play an important role to avert ghastly instance.

Helpline number 1094 remains operational round the clock and any case of abuse can be duly registered following which authorities do ensured needed support to the victims, she said.