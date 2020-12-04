Share:

ISLAMABAD - Digital Tax Services (Pvt.) Ltd. (DTSL) has launched “Apna Tax Filer” (ATF), its flagship product that takes the complexity out of submission of tax returns. ATF is the first service of its kind in Pakistan, delivering digital innovation, accuracy and completeness.

“We developed and built Apna Tax Filer for ease of use,” said Faraz Qahir, Chief Operating Officer of DTSL. “It doesn’t matter if you don’t have prior tax knowledge or a background in accounting. If you can use a web browser, you can get started with ATF in minutes. Individuals and salaried taxpayers will have access to a convenient, professional service that will simplify the entire process.”

Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants, had conducted a review of Apna Tax Filer to advise us regarding its compliance with Tax Laws. Atif Mufassir (Partner/National Leader, Tax & Legal) and Atif Nawaz (Senior Manager) led the review engagement.

Mufassir commented, “Apna Tax Filer harnesses the power of innovative technology to deliver tangible convenience and benefits to individual tax return filers. “We are proud of our contribution to the introduction of this fully digitised capability in Pakistan. We also look forward to helping ATF expand the offering from next tax year to include more categories of tax filers.”

Speaking on the occasion, DTSL’s Chief Executive Officer Nasir Qureshi said, “Our team has painstakingly built and developed Apna Tax Filer to deliver a great user experience for salaried taxpayers. We are proud to be one of FBR’s and PRAL’s close private sector collaborators and partners by supplementing their tax policy goals with our specialised tax knowledge and advanced digital expertise.”

APNA TAX FILER – SIMPLIFICATION THROUGH DIGITIZATION: 1. Intuitive Process: With the help of a prominent tax advisory firm, Yousuf Adil, Chartered Accountants, we have taken complexity out of tax filing by ensuring tax returns always adhere to the most up-to- date regulations.

2. Convenience: Our intelligent solution uses a simple, step-by-step process that saves progress sequentially so that users can take as much time as needed.

3. Peace of Mind: We ensure client information is recorded accurately so that even first-time tax filers don’t miss out on claiming any allowable tax deductions or taxes withheld.

4. Security: Customer data and privacy are safeguarded as per information security best practices.

ABOUT DIGITAL TAX SERVICES (PVT.) LTD (DTSL): DTSL is a start-up fintech firm delivering innovative financial solutions for the Pakistan market. Incorporated in 2020, it is based in Karachi, and will operate almost exclusively online. Our mission is to offer the best digital tax return filing services in Pakistan.

DTSL has a multi-disciplinary team of subject matter experts with decades of experience at top-tier institutions in their respective fields, including App Design & Development, Information Security, Financial Services, Risk Management, and Compliance.

To support its product implementations, it has also built strong alliances with leading firms in Management Consulting, Automation, Digital Marketing and most importantly world-class Tax Advisory Services.

We are planning to soon launch numerous additional digital solutions for taxpayers in Pakistan.