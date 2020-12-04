Share:

Pakistani High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui met with Bangladeshi Premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries on Thursday.

After Sheikh Hasina was informed that the country held the Bangladeshi leadership and people in high esteem and affection she expressed "good wishes" in a statement issued by the High Commission on Friday said for Pakistan.

The statement said the Bangladeshi premier welcomed Siddiqui and assured him of full support in the discharge of his official duties. It added that the high commissioner conveyed the message of goodwill and friendship from PM Imran Khan, which Sheikh Hasina "reciprocated with her greetings and good wishes for the leadership of Pakistan".

The meeting was held in a very cordial environment in which the two sides agreed to further strengthen the existing fraternal relations between the two countries, said the high commission.

"Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to SAARC, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of both countries working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity," a statement from the PM's Office had said.

The meeting comes as part of PM Imran Khan's initiative to improve the tumultuous relations. In July, he had underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with Bangladesh during a telephonic conversation with Sheikh Hasina.

PM Imran Khan had highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges.