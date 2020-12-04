Share:

ISLAMABAD -Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ali Ahmed has directed the department of road maintenance and MPO to complete the carpeting of roads before the possible winter rain spell. The departments have been provided with the required budget, manpower, and machinery for the carpeting of roads. The department has been assured that extra machinery, manpower, and budget will also be provided if need arises. According to a press release by the CDA, the departments of MPO and Road Maintenance are working in two shifts for completing the carpeting of all the main roads, link roads, and streets. Both the departments are currently working at Diplomatic Enclave, Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Lehtrar Road, Fazal Haq Road, Minister Enclave, IJP Road, F-6, F-7, F-8, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, D-12, and at various other roads. CDA is utilising services of its own department, MPO, for carpeting of roads due to which expenses have been cut down. With the help of heavy machinery of MPO and its Asphalt Plant, the work on roads continues at full pace. Work on various roads has been completed.

Chairman CDA has directed the concerned department to further increase the pace of the work while ensuring the quality so that work on all the roads could be completed before the rain spell of winter season, the press release added.