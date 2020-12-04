Share:

HYDERABAD - The Christian community on Thursday requested Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) to maintain cleanliness and install street lights in the areas where the community would be celebrating the upcoming Christmas.

A delegation of the community led by father Saleem Iqbal of St Andrews Church called upon the administrator HMC Safdar Ali Bughio in this regard at his office.

The delegation urged the administrator to direct his staff to maintain cleanliness and to install street lights in their neighbourhoods and around the churches in Hyderabad. They pointed out the existing problem of lack of sanitation, and darkness in the streets during night time to the administrator.

The administrator on the occasion directed his staff to address both the concerns of the community on priority.