ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reported 3,499 more Covid-19 cases, the highest since July 2 when 4,087 cases were recorded.

According to the official data, 3,499 Coronavirus cases were reported in the country on December 2. The government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country reveals that Sindh reported 1,983 cases and 6 deaths, Punjab 727 cases and 25 deaths, Islamabad 417 cases and 5 deaths, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 218 cases and 3 deaths, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 85 cases, Balochistan 53 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan 16 cases during the 24 hours. With the new cases, the national tally has risen to 406,810. Meanwhile, 39 coronavirus fatalities have taken the countrywide death toll to 8,205.

The data said that 42,904 tests were conducted in the country over the last twenty-four hours. The national Covid-19 positivity ratio on Thursday was recorded 8.16 per cent, according to the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Pakistan’s total active cases have also crossed the 50,000 mark, days after the country’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 400,000 mark. The data shows that the number of active cases in the country was 51,654, of which 2,469 Coronavirus patients were in critical condition.

The NCOC said in a statement that the number of critical patients is rising at a fast pace. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi at 20.12pc, followed by Hyderabad with 18.43pc, and Abbottabad with 14.53pc, the data showed.

As far as the positivity ratio in the provinces/federating is concerned, Sindh has 14.1pc, Balochistan 12.5pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 11.9pc, Islamabad 6.6pc, KP 5.6pc, Gilgit-Baltistan 4.7pc and Punjab 4.2pc. The positivity ratio in different cities across Pakistan remains as Karachi 20.12pc, Hyderabad 18.43pc, Abbottabad 14.53pc, Muzaffarabad 11.48pc, Mirpur 10.57pc, Quetta 9.91pc, Peshawar 9.17pc, Swat 7.32pc, Faisalabad 6.81pc, Lahore 5.69pc, Rawalpindi 4.95pc, and Gilgit 4.76pc.

According to the officials, 301 Coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country on Thursday. The maximum number of patients on the ventilators is in Punjab, of which 80 are in Lahore, 40 in Multan, 19 in Rawalpindi and four in Faisalabad. In Sindh, there were 75 patients on ventilators in Karachi while there was no such patient in Hyderabad. In KP, 41 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar while Abbottabad did not have any such patient. There were no patients on ventilators in Balochistan and GB while Islamabad Capital Territory has 40 such patients. There are also two patients on ventilators in Muzaffarabad.