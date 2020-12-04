Share:

RAWALPINDI - An additional and district sessions judge on Thursday has sent a convicted killer to prison for life in a murder case. ADSJ Malik Ijaz Asif awarded life imprisonment to convict Jamshed Sadiq in murder case of Asif that took place in 2018. The court also imposed Rs200,000 fine on the convict. In 2018, Jamshed Sadiq along with his accomplices shot dead Asif in limits of Police Station (PS) Waris Khan in 2018 and fled from the scene. Police registered murder case and held him in 2019. Later, the accused was produced before court of law for trial. In light of substantial evidences collected and produced by Rawalpindi police, under the command of SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal Kamran, the court convicted the accused and awarded him life imprisonment. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said that due to effective investigation of cases of heinous nature by investigators of Rawalpindi police, the court of laws are awarding punishments to the criminals.