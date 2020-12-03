Share:

ISLAMABAD-The International Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) tournament Red Bull Flick, the first-ever 2v2 tournament, is finally launched in Pakistan, bringing in a brand-new game mode to the Pakistani amateur and professional players. The player registration period continues from Dec. 3 to Dec. 11, 2020. The tournament will officially begin on Dec 12 and go on until Dec. 19, 2020. Registered players will fight for the top 8 spots in the two online qualifiers and the winners from each one will battle in the national finals on Dec.