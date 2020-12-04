Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said India was triggering an arms race in the region and was threatening the regional peace.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that India was disturbing strategic balance in the region through acquisition of arms and military capabilities beyond its legitimate needs.

“The Indian actions are imperilling peace and stability of the region and the world community must take notice of it,” he said.

Highlighting the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson called upon the international community to take cognizance of brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people’s rights and freedoms in utter violation of international laws and conventions.

Chaudhri said the world community must use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its serious crimes against the Kashmiri people.

He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations counter-terrorism mechanisms, to act on the Pakistani dossier providing irrefutable evidence of Indian state sponsorship of terrorism.

About the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held in Niamey last week, he said during the two-day session, the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers discussed a wide range of issues confronting the Muslim world with particular focus on combating Islamophobia, Palestine and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said the OIC rejected the illegal and unilateral actions by India on August 5, 2019 and demanded that India rescind its illegal steps.

“They deplored the state-sponsored terrorism and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces against the people of IIOJK. They urged the international community to review their engagements with India, the occupying power, as it is violating and disregarding international law and international resolutions,” he said.

He said the OIC reaffirmed that the final disposition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir will be in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite, conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.

“Inclusion of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in the Niamey Declaration – being an important part of the CFM’s outcome documents – is yet another manifestation of OIC’s consistent support to the Kashmir Cause,” he added.

The OIC Resolution is yet another forceful repudiation of India’s completely flimsy and legally flawed contention that Jammu and Kashmir is its ‘internal’ matter, he said.

The resolution, he said, was a further proof that India can neither hide its gross and systemic violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people nor can it escape international censure of its egregious behaviour.

Chaudhri said s part of our regular high-level engagement with China, Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Defence, General Wei Fenghe, accompanied by a high level delegation, paid a three day official visit to Pakistan.

“The visit was aimed at further solidifying and expanding Pakistan-China cooperation, particularly in the fields of defense and security. During the visit, General Wei called on the Prime Minister and the President and held meetings with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Chief of Army Staff,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, stressed that the two countries were bound by ‘all-weather strategic cooperative partnership’ based on mutual trust, understanding and commonality of views.

Underscoring the depth and breadth of China-Pakistan ties, he conveyed Chinese leadership’s firm commitment to further strengthening China-Pakistan ties in a host of areas.

General Wei underlined that the South Asia and Arabian Sea Region needed peace, stability and economic development and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in advancing those goals, he said.

Pakistan, he said, condemns the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran. “We extend sincere condolences to the family members of Fakhrizadeh and to the Iranian people. Pakistan strongly urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions in the region,” he added.

He said Pakistan welcomes the announcement regarding the agreement reached on rules and procedures by the Afghan parties in Doha. This is another significant step forward.

The agreement, he said, “reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement. It is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.”

Pakistan, he said, will continue to support Intra-Afghan Negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The spokesperson noted with concerns Israeli plans to build new settlements in occupied Palestinian territories. Terming it illegal and contrary to international laws, he said Pakistan steadfastly supports the right of self-determination of Palestinian people.

He said it is imperative to have a two state solution in accordance with the UN and OIC resolutions with the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Palestinian state.

Chaudhri said Pakistan and the US enjoy close cooperative relationship. He added: “We look forward to work with the new US administration.”