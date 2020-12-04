Share:

Over the last few months, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about several big issues in India. She landed in hot water for speaking about the alleged prevalence of drug abuse in Bollywood and of the purportedly rampant nepotism in the film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai flat.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again landed in hot water over a tweet allegedly targeting farmers protesting against new farm laws.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee has slapped a legal notice on the actress, seeking an unconditional apology for her "derogatory" tweets against farmers and activists involved in the protest against the government's farm laws.

The Bollywood star, who is known for her combative comments, has also been asked to remove the said tweets.

"We have sent a legal notice to Kangana for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer a woman available for INR 100 ($1.3). Her tweets portray farmers' protests as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on the farmers' protest", Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of the DSGMC, said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a petition has also been filed in the Bombay High Court against Kangana Ranaut. The petitioner is seeking the suspension of the star's verified Twitter account for allegedly spreading hatred and disharmony.

Reacting to the tweet, Kangana wrote on the microblogging site, saying Twitter is not the only platform where she can voice her opinion.

Kangana earlier had a verbal spat with Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh over a purportedly controversial tweet that was later deleted.

Over the last one week, farmers have blocked several borders leading to the national capital protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.