Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan met with Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister directed the SACM to dexterously project the government performance and public welfare projects. Similarly, the steps aimed at providing relief to the masses, as well as improving the governance standards, should be properly accentuated, he added. The incumbent PTI government has done what the past governments have failed to deliver in years. Similarly, the treacherous PDM narrative should also be vigorously countered, he further said.

The CM stated the one-man show has been done away with and the incumbent government is delivering to the masses as a team. The prices of flour and sugar have been stabilized due to the timely decisions made by the Punjab government. Punjab is the only province where 20-kg flour bags are available at a fixed rate and the sugar is also provided at Rs. 81 in sahulat bazaars, he added. No one will be allowed to make a dacoity on public rights as the government is striving to create ease for the people.

Buzdar indicated the anti-Pakistan narrative of the opposition parties has been badly failed and the PDM is spreading corona through their meetings. Regrettably, the rejected elements have no pain for the masses, he deplored.

Firdous Ashiq Awan apprised the CM that a strategy has been devised to properly project the governmental performance adding that political orphans of the PDM will continue to face defeats. These elements are following the enemy’s agenda while the opposition parties have faced defeat at every front, she added. Regrettably, the cabal of opportunists has gone berserk in its lust for power, she added. The corrupt in PDM want to block the development process to hide their misdeeds and corruption but the opposition is inveigled in its political snare. The nation has full trust over PM Imran Khan and the 220 million people will not be deceived by certified looters, she added.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the second corona wave is more dangerous as 24 patients have died and 670 confirmed cases have been reported during the last 24 hours.

In a statement, she regretted the PDM is bent upon to push the lives of the people in danger as the number of active corona patients has reached to 19474 in Punjab. So far, 3115 have died in the province, she added. The rejected elements in PDM are showing stubbornness and this negative style of politics is very condemnable. The elements involved in such sort of negative politics will always face defeat, she added.