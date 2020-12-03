Share:

ISLAMABAD-Drake is pulling a page out of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop handbook, debuting new candles that smell like himself. The candles are part of a new company he has launched known as Better World Fragrance House. There are five candles in total, four of which are priced at $48, though the one that smells like the rapper (real name Aubrey Graham) himself, costs $80. Drake teamed up with perfumer Michael Carby, who revealed on his Revolve page that the candles will be available during the holiday season, though the candles are currently ‘sold out’ now. The $80 candle is dubbed Carby Musk, which is described as a, ‘Smooth musk fragrance’ that is, ‘introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.’ The candle’s ‘features of notes’ include Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede and Velvet, with the description noting it, ‘Actually smells like Drake – it’s the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH.’