Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Police recovered two sisters from Bahwalpur in a drop-scene of kidnapping when it was discovered that both of them had left home on their own will after getting angry with their family. Habib Ahmad, father of recovered sisters registered FIR to Police Station Qureshi a week ago that his teen-aged daughters were abducted by unidentified people. Following this, police held search operation and finally succeeded to trace out girls from Bahawalpur. Both of the sisters recorded their statements with police team that they had left home as per own will as were angry with their family. DPO Hassan Iqbal hailed police investigation team.