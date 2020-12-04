Share:

| Decision aimed at incentivising industrial units to operate round the clock and produce greater output

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday has approved the abolishment of Time-of-Use tariff scheme for industrial consumers to spur industrial activity amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chaired the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet in Islamabad. The Power Division presented the case for abolishment of Time-of-Use tariff scheme for industrial consumers to spur industrial activity amid COVID-19 pandemic by removing the distinction between the current system of peak and off-peak hours as a part of industrial support package. The underlying rationale is to incentivise industrial units to operate round the clock and produce greater output during testing times.

Consequently, ECC accorded approval, in principle, to the proposal regarding amendment in the respective SROs both for the XWDISCOS and K-Electric to charge the off-peak rates against the peak hours.

The abolishment of peak and off-peak tariff structure would be implemented w.e.f. 01 November 2020 till 30 April 2021.

In last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a massive three-year relief package for the industrial sector, considerably reducing rate of commercial electricity on additional usage by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and omitting peak-hour charges to encourage manufacturing. Prime Minister had said that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) would get additional electricity at 50pc reduced rates from the first of this month till 30th of June next year. Electricity would be provided to the industry on off-peak hours basis throughout the year, the PM said.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday had approved the Support Package for Additional Consumption and abolishment of time of use tariff scheme for industrial consumers of XWDISCO and KE which will help in reduction of power tariff by up to 50 percent for various categories of industrial consumers.

The decision will help in reducing peak tariff from Rs 21.67 per unit to Rs 15.92 per unit, all incremental SME industrial consumption will get electricity at Rs 8 per unit for 2020-21, with around Rs 8 per unit reduction for FY 2021, and Rs 12.96 per tariff for FY 2022 & FY 2023. Similarly, all other incremental industrial consumption will be charged at Rs 12.96 per unit which will reduce the tariff by around Rs 3 per unit at base off-peak rate.

In its decision issued here Tuesday, NEPRA said that it has no objection in approving the instant proposal for industrial consumers, as it does not have any impact on NEPRA determined tariff, as the federal government intends to further reduce the peak rate for industrial consumer through provision of additional subsidy. Hence, the Authority approves the proposal as submitted by the government whereby, during peak hours the off peak rate along with applicable quarterly adjustments would be charged w.e.f. from November 01, 2020 till April 30, 2021 and the difference in this regard would be picked up by the government as subsidy.

Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Revenue Dr. Waqar Masood, SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar and Adviser to the PM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Ishrat Hussain participated in the meeting. Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir joined the meeting through video link.