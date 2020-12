Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday directed Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) to have a number of IT professionals for speedy disposal of its business.

The minister along with Parliamentary Secretary Ms Wajiha Akram, Federal Secretary Ms Farah Hamid Khan and Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Wani visited the IBCC Secretariat, Islamabad.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary IBCC briefed about its functions, activities, priorities and future plans.

During the briefing, the Minister desired to make efforts for uniform academic session from August 2021 and to conduct secondary and higher secondary examinations in May-June, like other countries of the world.

He also appreciated the idea of introduction of Alternative to Practical (ATP) along with theory examinations of SSC and HSSC. He also desired the conduct of examinations through MCQs and technology-based assessment. He also desired to introduce standard examination at middle level.

He assured that Ministry would provide training through Pakistan Institute of Education to all Boards’ officers and assessors to enhance their evaluation skills. He emphasised to minimise rote learning and upgrade the system of evaluation to create analytical thinking and reasoning among the students.

The minister also emphasised that high achievers students of SSC and HSSC should be invited to Islamabad for their grooming and meeting with the President of Pakistan.

Secretary IBCC briefed the minister about various initiatives to automate all services to facilitate the students. He informed Minister that three lines for UAN are installed.

The Minister directed to have due number of IT professionals in the IBCC for speedy disposal off its business. He appreciated the collection and delivery of documents by IBCC through courier services.

The Minister has desired that in addition to the information of courier service to the applicants, a message should be sent from IBCC as well to give a sense of ownership of the documents to the students. IBCC may also obtain ISO Certification. Minister desired to further improve the services of IBCC in line with its current efforts.

The Minister reiterated the importance of sports for national cohesion. Inter Board Academic Olympiads should also be organised through IBCC in addition to Inter Boards Sports. The Minister appreciated the overall performance of IBCC and desired to keep it up with more sincerity.