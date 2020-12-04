Share:

QUETTA - The funeral prayer of former prime minister and senior politician Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was offered in his native area of Rojhan Jamali of Jaffarabad district on Thursday. Member National Assembly (MNA) Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, MPA, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, Ex, federal Minister Mir Changaiz Jamali, former provincial minister Mir Azhar Khan Khosa, Commissioner Division Nasirabad, Abid Saleem Qureshi, tribal elders and a large number of people attended his funeral prayer. Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was buried beside his father while condolences were being offered at his residence. Strict security arrangements were made for the funeral prayer. Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Jamali was admitted to a hospital in Rawalpindi three days ago where he passed away on Wednesday during treatment and his body was brought to Rojhan Jamali from Islamabad today.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

In a condolence message, he prayed ALLAH Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.