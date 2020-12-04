Share:

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali inaugurated a mega water filtration plant at Girls Hostel Complex QAU here on Thursday. The water filtration plant was donated by the QAU Alumni Association to facilitate the students residing in the hostel while the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, (PCRWR), Ministry of Science & Technology has provided technical assistance and supervised the project.