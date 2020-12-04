Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday appealed to opposition to postpone public gatherings by the time situation of coronavirus improved in the country. In a statement Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that neither government intended to create hurdles in opposition’s public meetings nor it was afraid of anything but It only wanted to protect precious lives from the deadly virus.

“Whether opposition acknowledges COVID-19 or not, it is a global reality and the entire world has already acknowledged it,” he observed adding that 1.4 million people have died of the virus so far. Mr Qureshi maintained that even then if opposition insisted on organising public gatherings, the govt would hold it responsible for loss to masses lives and economy. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) govt cannot allow opposition to hold public gathering in this worrying situation in wake of coronavirus, the FM stated. However, if it insisted, the govt would not create hindrance in it, he noted.

Seven injured in road mishap

Seven persons were injured due to collision between rickshaw and a mini van near bus station 5-Faiz Bahawalpur Road on Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a mini van turned turtle after it collided with rickshaw at Bahawalpur Road. As a result, seven people sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

The injured were included seven years old Emman Fatima, 12 years old Arooj Fatima, Shazia, Amina begum and three were unidentified.

7 shops sealed in Multan over SOPs violation

District administration of Multan has sealed seven shops and imposed fines on various others over violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) during last 24 hours. In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak, the district officers has imposed fine of over 10,000 on various others.

The price control magistrates of the district also conducting raids on daily basis to ensure implementation of coronavirus SOPs. During the raids at different locations of the district, price control magistrates checked 175 shops and sealed seven of them over violations. The deputy commissioner has directed the price control magistrates and other officers to ensure implementation of SOPs strictly, otherwise strict action will be taken against violators.