The CSS result has been announced in the month of November which has taken successful candidates into the valley of happiness and thrown the failed candidates in the ditch of disappointment and despondency. The CSS (Central Superior Service), a combined competitive examination is considered a hard nut to crack in Pakistan. Before appearing in this exam they spend a life of a bookworm. They have to reject all those events which are celebrated during their preparation days due to onerous study for this giant exam. In short, it would not be wrong to say that CSS aspirants play the character of “Aliens”. In addition to this, many myths have been fabricated regarding this exam. Traditional thinking is that only students occupying high I.Q level can surpass this deep river of CSS- this is quite wrong. Students who possess average I.Q level are also able to crack this exam. Hard work, consistency and dedication are the elementary requirements to go though the whole journey of CSS.

I myself am also the victim of this hard journey, qualified two times but fortunately or unfortunately could not get an allocation. Readers will be surprised by the words “fortunate or unfortunate.” I believe nature’s decisions are better than my hopes and aspirations. I accept my failures with an open heart. I use unfortunate for a traditional approach since I dedicated my prime age to this exam (almost six years) but still could not catch my dream.

Here my purpose is not to demotivate the serious candidates. After appearing in this tough exam, I can observe countless changes in my life. The way of thinking and perceiving things has totally changed. My confidence level has mounted up and my knowledge helps me at every step of my daily routine.

The interesting thing is that when anybody is getting ready to sit this exam, the attitude of society is absolutely the opposite. The expectations of the family are also raised. To gain ground in this competition, many competitors say good bye to their previous jobs and keep pending their unfinished degrees in order to win this battle of CSS. But alas! When these serious challengers couldn’t find their names in the list of qualified students, their dreams are shattered and they are compelled to think…is this exam a future maker or future breaker?

Here a piece of advice which I want to address: first of all, students should finish their studies, then go for this competition. Secondly, always fix a Plan B just in case so that they may not feel insecure on account of failure in this exam. Thirdly, don’t leave your previous job in order to sit in this exam because “A bird in the hand is worth than two in the bush”. Here the role of FPSC is also indispensable to mention. FPSC should modify its policy at least for qualified students who couldn’t get an allocation. It must accommodate qualified students in some other department by granting scale 17 because they deserve this.

IRAM FAROOQ RANA,

Lahore.