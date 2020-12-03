Share:

ISLAMABAD - George Clooney during a talk show appearance Wednesday revealed that his three-year-old children speak fluent Italian. The 59 year old actor made the revelation on Jimmy Kimmel Live while promoting his upcoming Netflix sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky. Kimmel, 53, asked George what it was like having twin three-year-olds Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal Clooney, 42. ‘Yeah, it’s a little crazy,’ replied George who kept it casual chic with a black leather jacket over black T-shirt along with blue jeans.’

Also, we did a really dumb thing. Which is they speak fluent Italian at three, but I don’t speak Italian and my wife doesn’t speak Italian,’ George said. ‘It’s terrible. We’ve armed them with a language. I’ll say, ‘’Go back in and clean up your room’’ and they’re like ‘’Eh, papostronzo’’ and I’m like, ‘’Eh, what?’’,’ he added. George shared that he’s been spending quarantine in Los Angeles with Amal and their twins and his office was turned into a nursery. ‘It’s a terrible thing,’ he complained half-heartedly. The actor joked that he sneaked a bottle of tequila in one of the stuffed animals and also revealed that he cooked Thanksgiving dinner for his family.