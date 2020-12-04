Share:

Niels Annen, the minister of state at the German Foreign Office, said on Friday that the European Union was interested in keeping Ankara "in its camp" and did not want the country to leave NATO, also noting that a political solution is needed to settle Turkey's disputes with Greece and Cyprus.

Annen warned that Ankara should not underestimate Europe's willingness to act decisively and in unity especially concerning the issues of Greece and Cyprus, noting, however, that Turkey and Germany have "a very unique relationship" and deep connections

"We have an interest to keep Turkey with us, in our camp, there is no geopolitical advantage for us to exclude them from our alliances, especially NATO. But one needs to understand that there is a line that we cannot cross…We have experience in dealing with these problems, and I still believe that together with our friends we can contribute to a political solution", he said at the MED 2020 virtual conference.

Relations between Turkey and European countries deteriorated amid the spat over drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, as Greece and Cyprus protest against the Turkish operations in the disputed waters.

At the same time, Germany and other European nations have suspected Ankara of violating the UN arms embargo against Libya, supplying one of the sides in the ongoing civil war there.

The latter resulted in a 22 November incident, when the Roseline-A, a Turkish-flagged commercial cargo vessel was halted by the German warship Hamburg about 200 km north of the coast of the Libyan city of Benghazi. The German forces reportedly stopped their inspection after a vocal protest by Ankara, accusing Berlin of violating international law, saying that the vessel was carrying only humanitarian aid.

‘EU, Turkey share common interest on neighborhood’

The EU foreign policy chief on Friday said Turkey and the bloc share common interests on developing a good neighborhood.

Addressing the Rome Mediterranean Dialogue Forum, Josep Borrell said that at the last European Council meeting on Oct. 1, EU leaders decided to seek positive engagement with Turkey and evaluate the situation according to whether more positive approach would be seen from the Turkish side.

“There are not very much positive signals that came from Turkey during these months both in Cyprus and on the drillings [in the Eastern Mediterranean], the talks between Greece and Turkey has not been developing" Borrell noted.

He stressed that the EU has to take steps in light of the developments.

“I am strongly convinced that Turkey and European Union has a common interest on developing a good neighborhood. Turkey is there and will still be there [in the region]” he said.

“And it [Turkey] has regional ambitions. And we have to understand that Turkey also is hosting 3.5 million refugees from Syria that we have to help to take care of them. And we are doing, and we will have to continue doing that because the help is not to the Turkish government but to the Syrian refugees,” he added.

Borrell said they need to ask for better engagement to resolve territorial water disputes, to respect the sovereign rights of EU members, and to seek a better understanding of how to share gas field revenues, adding that Turkey is also asking for it.

The EU foreign policy chief said it is time to look at whether Turkey and the bloc can have a better partnership and neighborhood.

“If it is not possible, the European Union Council will have to take the decision that the only European Union can take. Because, the sanctions regime is a matter of the member states.

"So, let's see what we can do [at the] next European Union Council [meeting]. I cannot advance the result of the discussion and just preparing it and offering alternatives,” Borrell added.