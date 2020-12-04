Share:

KHANEWAL - Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi on Thursday said that 77 brick kilns in Khanewal district had been shifted to environment-friendly zig-zag technology and those still employing older technology would not be allowed to operate after Dec 31 for prevention of smog.

In a statement issued here, Sherazi said brick kilns association office bearers had been informed of the provincial government’s decision to keep the old technology closed after Dec 31. Assistant director environment protection department (EPD) had been instructed to enforce the order in letter and spirit.

DC observed that environment-friendly kilns not only useful for consume lesser fuel but also deliver good quality bricks. He warned that no old technology in brick kiln would be allowed to operate after Dec 31 deadline. DC also asked EPD to take action against those old technology brick kilns owners who had filled their kilns with mud bricks under older pattern.

NH&MP distributes warm clothes among poor

National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) in collaboration with Bahauddin Zakariya University students distributed 2000 warm clothes among poor and needy people.

The clothes were distributed at motorway M-4 zone beat number 21 Shamkot area. Speaking on this occasion, Chief Patrol officer Motorway police Sajjad Gondal said that the Covid-19 pandemic had put bad effects on economy globally and become cause of increasing unemployment.

The poor people which got unemployed due to coronavirus had no capacity to purchase warm clothes and it was dire need of the hour that civil society should come forward and play their positive role, he added. The official further said that the winter season had approached and they were striving to provide warm clothes to poor families in this locality. They said that this practice would be revised after each 15 days to cover maximum poor people. Senior patrol officer Gulzar Hussain said that motorway police, BZU students and some other philanthropists jointly contributed in this noble cause.

He said that they would continue this exercise in future too while motorway police taking all preventive measures regarding corona SOPs for safety of motorway users. The people hailed the motorway police efforts and termed it real humanity serving.