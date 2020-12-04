Share:

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said that the government has released Rs 1.78 billion for textile sector under Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL) scheme on Friday.

In a tweet Abdul Razaq said, “I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to enhance exports.” The DLTL for non-textile sector would also be released shortly, he added.

“I am happy to share that export of animal casings from Pakistan to Japan has resumed after a ban of four years,” he added while commending the efforts made by country’s trade section at Tokyo.

“I advise our trade missions to actively engage the importers for promotion of Pakistan’s exports. “I urge the exporters to take benefit of this opportunity and move full speed ahead,” Razak said.

In the provisional figures for November 2020, significant growth has been seen in the exports of Home Textiles (20%), Pharmaceutical products (20%), Rice (14%), Surgical Goods (11%), Stockings and Socks (41%), Jerseys and Pullovers (21%)Women ‘s Garments (11%) and Men’s Garments (4.3%), as compared to Nov 2019.

The Adviser to PM hailed the significant growth observed in country’s export in different sectors for the months of November 2020.