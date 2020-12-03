Share:

ISLAMABAD-Huawei’s Mate series has a reputation in the smartphone industry for being amongst the ones that constantly step up what smartphones can and are supposed to do. The newly launched HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro continues down this path bringing to the table innovative features and striking design elements that elevate the user experience. With a strong focus on 5G performance, trend-setting design ethos and smartphone videography, the HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro encompasses the spirit of Huawei innovative streak and commitment to provide users with everything they would want and more. All of this is powered by its large scale investments in R&D, 15.3% of total revenue in 2019 alone to be exact. Huawei is a force in the field of 5G, heavily investing in developing the technology. Further attributing to this is the fact that Huawei currently holds more than 20% of all 5G standard-essential patents and more than 21,000 contributions, the highest in the industry. The newly launched HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro is an example of this, evident by the Kirin 9000 5G SoC that it houses.