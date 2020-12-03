Share:

What occurred in Kashmore a few days ago was horrifying and nerve-racking. Sindh, the land of Sufi Saints, the land that has given refuge to misery-ridden people in the past, is now becoming unsafe for its own people. The incident has left behind many questions for the state and society. The incidents of sexual abuse are soaring day by day in our country. Despite towering claims of rulers, nothing extraordinary has been done to eliminate this curse from our society. According to data collected through research, 1500 children including minors have been subjected to sexual assault within a period of a year.

Once again anger and agony erupted across the country when the news of the terrifying incident in Kashmore went viral via different media sources. And once again, the clangour of “public hanging’’ has echoed, but we all know it will mute soon and this incident identical to other incidents will disappear into the darkness. ASI Muhammad Bux Buriro of Sindh Police emerged as a hero who along with a strong contingent of police apprehended the main culprits by putting the life of his own daughter at risk. To lay hands on the felons, they needed a woman to bait the culprit and he had no other option except his daughter, and I’m proud of her that she did not hesitate in presenting herself for the great cause.

The victim woman along with her minor daughter was brought to Kashmore from Karachi, after being duped with the promise of a job but was sold to Khairullah Bugti. who is still at large. According to the police, the hunt is on for him, while DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab said that he might have fled to Balochistan, his native province, that was very near to here (Kashmore District). The timely action of Sindh Police, especially ASI Mohammad Bux is laudable but what is required now is for all nations, regardless of race, caste, or creed, to unite and speak out against these incidents, and to put an end to sexual predators, their facilitators and supporters.

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA,

Sujawal.