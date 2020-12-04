Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that his government is taking result-oriented steps to ensure provision of the basic immunities of life to the people of the merged tribal districts at their door steps.

“The provincial government is serious in its efforts to develop these areas on sustainable grounds and to bring them at par with other developed districts of the province,” Mahmood Khan said while talking to a delegation of tribal elders from district South Waziristan in his office. Matters relating to the development schemes and public welfare initiatives in the district also came under discussion.

The Chief Minister said, “Developmental schemes are being planned for all localities of the merged districts on equal basis keeping in view the requirements of the areas so that maximum population could benefit from these schemes.”

Besides Provincial Minister Shah Muhammad Wazir and MPA Naseerullah Khan, Administrative Secretaries of Communication & Works and PHE Departments and other relevant higher authorities were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood Khan said that the merged areas were lagging behind in terms of development. “Now is the time and need of hour to bring these areas at par with other developed areas of the country which requires extraordinary efforts. The provincial government is moving ahead under the multi-dimensional strategy to this effect,” he said.

The Chief Minister termed the role of local elites as of vital importance for the uplift the merged districts and urged upon delegates to set aside their petty issues and get united for the development and prosperity of the area. He assured that development schemes would be planned in consultation with the local people keeping in view the larger public interest.

He directed the authorities concerned to ensure cent percent quality of work in development projects and made it clear that no compromise would be made on the quality of work in development projects.

He also directed the concerned authorities to submit a report regarding progress made so far on all the development projects launched in South Waziristan district within last two years and further directed them to constitute a committee for the purpose. The delegation thanked the Chief Minister for his keen interest in the development of the area and in resolving the issues faced by the people of the district.