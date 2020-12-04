Share:

KARACHI - University of Karachi would conduct an entry test for bachelors of design and bachelors of fine arts (four-year degree programme) and bachelors of architecture (five-year degree programme) on Sunday.

Through an announcement on Thursday, KU has advised the candidates to get printed their admit cards from the official web portal i.e. www.uokadmission.edu.pk.

All necessary information regarding the test timing and examination centres were available on the admit cards while students would also get SMS and e-mail regarding their examination centres and timing of the entry test.

The candidate should strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) defined by the provincial and federal governments to prevent the spread of coronavirus.